Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 178.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 216,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,700. The firm has a market cap of $405.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.22. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.