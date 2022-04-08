Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.65. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 2,335 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock worth $183,608 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.