Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.65. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 2,335 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock worth $183,608 in the last quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
