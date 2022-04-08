Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,352 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

