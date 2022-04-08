Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 27,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,245,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

