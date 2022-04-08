VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Trading Up 0.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.