VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Shares Down 0.6%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.69 and last traded at $57.95. 1,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69.
