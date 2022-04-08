VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

