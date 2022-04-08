Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Shares Down 5.7%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 33,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIND)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Energy Group (VKIND)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.