Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 48,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

