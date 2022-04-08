Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.07. 62,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,569,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

