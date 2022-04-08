Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $68,148.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $68,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,416.44.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

