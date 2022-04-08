Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $218.32 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.49.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.