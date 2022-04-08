Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladiem LLC raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 293,271 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

