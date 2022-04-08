Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.