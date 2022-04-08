VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.86

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 10748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -36.81.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
