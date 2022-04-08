VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.86

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 10748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -36.81.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

