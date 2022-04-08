VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.74. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 10,342 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $809.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VNET Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VNET Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in VNET Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

