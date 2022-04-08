VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.74. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 10,342 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $809.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.16.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
