VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.94. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 100,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

