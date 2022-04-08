Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,739. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

