Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,993. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.98, a PEG ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Vonage has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

