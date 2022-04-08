Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

