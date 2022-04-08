W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $83.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

