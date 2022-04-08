W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $149,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

