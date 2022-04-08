Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA opened at $45.11 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

