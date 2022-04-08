Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Shares Down 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 232,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 188,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

