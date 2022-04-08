Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $66,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,623. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

