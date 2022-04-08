Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.86.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $164.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.