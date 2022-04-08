Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Waste Management by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Waste Management by 6.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 14.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.78. 1,966,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

