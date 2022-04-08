WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $10 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 3,829,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

