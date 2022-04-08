WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1,901.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,974 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,560. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

