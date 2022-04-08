WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $209.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.