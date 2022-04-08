WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,811. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93.

