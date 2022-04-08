WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 13,580 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,051. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.