WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,861,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000.

IVE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 915,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.55 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

