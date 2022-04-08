WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

LMT stock traded up $10.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.51. 2,004,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average is $376.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

