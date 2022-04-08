Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.80. 92,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

