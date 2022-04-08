Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vincerx Pharma (VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ: VINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $14.00.

3/29/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

3/29/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

2/22/2022 – Vincerx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

2/12/2022 – Vincerx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Shares of VINC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $19.70.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. Equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

