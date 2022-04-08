WELL Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, WELL has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $221,690.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

