Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.86.

NYSE:BILL opened at $205.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.39. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $438,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $52,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $281,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

