Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

UAA opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Under Armour by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

