Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $104.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.