Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $104.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.
Shares of RHP stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
