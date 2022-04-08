Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$45.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOS. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Canada Goose stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

