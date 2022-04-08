Wentworth Resources plc (WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.16 on July 29th

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WEN opened at GBX 23.55 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.74. Wentworth Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

