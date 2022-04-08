Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives $16.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

WDOFF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

