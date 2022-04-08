Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.64 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at C$174,346.60. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

