WHALE Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. WHALE has a total market cap of $46.12 million and approximately $795,684.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00013731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.58 or 0.07464718 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.02 or 1.00165307 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

