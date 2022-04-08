WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 1,915,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 271,829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.