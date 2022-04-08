Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

WLDN opened at $29.24 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $375.91 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Willdan Group by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

