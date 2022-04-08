William Blair Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,497,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

