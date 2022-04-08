William E. Welch Sells 42,035 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 42,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $157,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Get IronNet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.