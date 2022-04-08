Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 23,659 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

